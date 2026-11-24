Two studies in the journal Science found strong evidence of person-to-person transmission of the Andes virus during an outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, across the South Atlantic on April 1, 2026. Thirteen people fell ill on board, and three of them died. News-Medical reports on the results of the international investigation.

Transmission data on board

Scientists laboratory-confirmed 12 cases of infection and classified one more as probable. Analysis of samples established that the causative agent was the Andes virus, which naturally circulates in certain areas of Argentina and Chile. Unlike most hantaviruses, which people mainly contract through contact with infected rodents, this virus can be transmitted between people under certain circumstances.

Researchers compared the timing of symptom onset, contact data for passengers and crew members, and viral genomic sequences. The samples were sequenced by laboratories in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland. The viruses found in patients proved to be genetically very similar, while the combined epidemiological and genomic data convincingly indicated transmission of the infection on the ship.

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In one case, symptoms appeared on May 31 — approximately 60 days after the ship departed from Argentina and following prolonged close contact with an infected person. This exceeded the 45-day window that researchers used to assess possible infection before boarding the ship. The authors also noted that they did not identify a new or unusually contagious strain of the virus.

Link to Northern Patagonia

The second study compared viral sequences from the outbreak with historical samples and surveillance data in Argentina. Some of the closest known genetic relatives were viruses recorded near Villa Meliquina in Northern Patagonia in 2018. Further analysis showed that a related lineage was documented in Neuquén Province in 2018–2025.

The first two cases were a married couple who had travelled through Argentina and Chile in a camper van before boarding the ship. Both died without providing detailed information about possible places of infection. Researchers reconstructed their route using border-crossing data, visits to birdwatching sites, information from local authorities, and the known range of rodent carriers. It was not possible to establish the exact site of the initial infection: the genetic relatedness of viruses helps trace their evolutionary history but does not determine the place of infection.

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