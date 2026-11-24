Actor Adam Driver said that he and director Steven Soderbergh spent two and a half years developing, without pay, a standalone Star Wars universe film, “The Hunt for Ben Solo.” The film was to focus on the character Kylo Ren, or Ben Solo, whom Driver played in the film franchise. The actor spoke about this on the Talk Easy podcast, Variety reports.

Work without pay

According to Driver, he and Soderbergh began working on the project because they had been given considerable confidence that the film would be made. The actor said that then-Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told them there was a “100 percent level of approval” from Disney. The team planned to discuss financial terms after production was officially launched, he said.

Driver also noted that the creators tried to find a way to make the film inexpensively so that the studio would allow them to realize the idea as they wanted. The actor first revealed the existence of “The Hunt for Ben Solo” to the Associated Press in October 2025. At the time, he called the screenplay a model of what he believed a Star Wars film should be and compared its feel to “The Empire Strikes Back.”

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Disney’s refusal

Driver said that Lucasfilm executives, including Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck, supported the idea. However, after the screenplay was presented to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, the project was not approved. According to the actor, they did not see how to explain the return of Ben Solo, who likely died in the 2019 film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Soderbergh also said that he, Driver and screenwriter Rebecca Blunt worked on the project without pay. According to him, the team was given only one reason for the refusal: Disney did not believe Ben Solo could be alive. The director added that the film’s budget was never even discussed.

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