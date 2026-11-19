A fan claimed to have filmed Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session as the new Manchester United head coach using a drone. According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, aerial footage was uploaded to YouTube under the username CC OVERVIEW.

Filming over the training base

According to the fan, he launched a drone over the club’s training base and filmed players while they performed drills. The drone operator told the BBC that the flight complied with the rules and that he had all the necessary licences and insurance.

Reuters was unable to immediately obtain a comment from Manchester United regarding the filming.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match against Liverpool

Pochettino took charge of the club this week and held his first training session on Thursday. After his final match in charge of the United States national team on Tuesday, he flew overnight from Cincinnati.

The new coach’s next test will be Manchester United’s away match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. As Reuters notes, Pochettino is expected to help the team, which is near the relegation zone, improve its position in the Premier League.

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