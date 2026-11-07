Drones equipped with explosives attacked a military base in the city of Santa Rosa del Sur in the Bolívar department in northern Colombia. According to the army, three servicemen were killed and eight others were injured.

Attack on military base

The Cantón Militar base was hit. The Colombian army's First Division said on social media that drones carrying explosive devices struck the facility at around noon on November 7, 2026.

As The Rio Times reports, the military described the attack as a serious violation of international humanitarian law and human rights. The army also called on citizens to provide information about the attack through the anti-terrorism hotline 107.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The number of injured is being clarified

The army officially confirmed eight injured people but stressed that all data are preliminary. Other reports mentioned 30–35 injured people; Santa Rosa del Sur Mayor Milton Olaya said there were 35 such cases. The military did not confirm these figures.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, and the army did not name any suspects. Several armed groups operate in the southern part of the Bolívar department, including Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN), but those responsible have not been officially identified. President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack and ordered additional operations to find those responsible.

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