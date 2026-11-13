German defence technology company Quantum Systems said that its drones used by the Bundeswehr are flying again after operations were temporarily suspended due to a cyberattack. According to Channel NewsAsia, the German military halted the use of these systems as a precaution.

Fleet operations resumed

A Quantum Systems spokesperson said that the drone fleet is operating normally in various countries, including Germany and with the Bundeswehr. According to the spokesperson, the German military was the only customer to suspend the systems' operation out of caution.

The Financial Times previously reported that due to the suspension of operations, Quantum Systems was unable to take part in recent exercises with the German military. There was no comment from the Bundeswehr on the situation at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cyberattack detected in October

The company said it detected an active cyberattack by hostile actors in October. Quantum Systems said the attack was contained by IT specialists and the cybersecurity team in cooperation with authorities. The company also said that due to the prompt measures taken and the nature of the incident, operating its unmanned systems poses no risk to end users and operators.

Last month, Quantum Systems signed an agreement to supply Ukraine with jet-powered interceptors.

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