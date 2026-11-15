In the Black Sea near the Romanian port of Sulina, drones struck two commercial vessels. Fires broke out aboard both ships and were extinguished by their crews; there were no casualties, Romania’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Two strikes in 35 minutes

According to News.ro, cited by Anadolu Agency, at about 9:10 p.m. local time, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina.

About 35 minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Channel. A fire also broke out aboard the vessel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

F-16 fighter jets

Romanian military radar systems detected an aerial target east of Snake Island. Two F-16 fighter jets were deployed from the 86th Air Base in Fetești to monitor the situation.

Romania is a NATO member and borders Ukraine. The country has repeatedly deployed fighter jets and issued public warnings over aerial threats near its territory amid Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Read us on