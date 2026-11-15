Drones strike two vessels near Romania’s Danube Delta — Anadolu Agency
In the Black Sea near the Romanian port of Sulina, drones struck two commercial vessels. Fires broke out aboard both ships and were extinguished by their crews; there were no casualties, Romania’s Ministry of Defense reported.
Two strikes in 35 minutes
According to News.ro, cited by Anadolu Agency, at about 9:10 p.m. local time, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina.
About 35 minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Channel. A fire also broke out aboard the vessel.
More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.
F-16 fighter jets
Romanian military radar systems detected an aerial target east of Snake Island. Two F-16 fighter jets were deployed from the 86th Air Base in Fetești to monitor the situation.
Romania is a NATO member and borders Ukraine. The country has repeatedly deployed fighter jets and issued public warnings over aerial threats near its territory amid Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.