China’s second cruise liner completes first trial voyage — ECNS

In Guangzhou, China, the country’s second domestically built large cruise liner, Adora Flora City, has completed its first trial voyage. On November 12, the vessel arrived at the Nansha International Cruise Port ahead of its maiden voyage scheduled for November 22, ECNS reports.

Testing systems and services

During the first trial voyage, the liner underwent a series of tests simulating normal operations. They covered maritime safety, coordination between the vessel and shore services, as well as onboard systems and services, including catering, accommodation and entertainment.

Adora Flora City is 341 meters long, has 2,130 cabins and suites, and can carry up to 5,232 passengers. The vessel has a gross tonnage of 141,900. The liner is a sister ship to Adora Magic City, the first large cruise ship built in China.

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Next trial voyage to Hong Kong

From Saturday to Monday, the vessel is expected to make another trial voyage on the Guangzhou–Hong Kong route. During it, operations on a regional route and port clearance procedures will be tested. The vessel’s operator, Adora Cruises, will continue preparations for the liner’s operations at its home port and its maiden voyage.

According to Adora Cruises, compared with Adora Magic City, the new vessel has an updated interior, technological solutions and onboard services. Nearly 1,000 faculty members and students from 16 universities in eastern China, including Fudan University, Zhejiang University and Nanjing University, were also aboard during the first trial voyage. Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing is set to become the liner’s first ambassador and name it during a ceremony marking the maiden voyage.

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