A court in Newry, Northern Ireland, placed 60-year-old Eleanor Donaldson on the sex offender register for five years. Judge Paul Ramsey also imposed three years of supervision and treatment after a jury found that she had facilitated the sexual offences of her husband, former Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

As The Guardian reports, Eleanor Donaldson attended the court hearing in Newry remotely. She cried as the decision was announced and answered affirmatively when asked whether she understood the order.

Court decision

Donaldson was found unfit to participate in a regular trial due to her mental health condition. A fact-finding hearing was therefore held in her case, during which the jury found that she had facilitated her husband's actions.

Under these circumstances, she could not be sentenced to imprisonment. The court could choose hospitalization, supervision with treatment, or discharge. Prosecution and defence experts concluded that supervision and treatment would be the most appropriate option.

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Terms of supervision and appeal

For three years, Donaldson will be supervised by a social worker from the Craigavon community mental health team. The order requires her to attend scheduled appointments, undergo treatment, and receive home visits from the worker.

In June, Jeffrey Donaldson was found guilty of 18 sexual offences, including one rape, committed between 1985 and 2008. In October, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He is appealing the sentence, while Eleanor Donaldson has appealed the jury's verdict.

Two victims, referred to in the case as complainants A and B, were present at the hearing. According to prosecution representative Rosemary Walsh, their statements were permeated by pain.

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