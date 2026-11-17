Dubai Basketball overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat Turkey's Anadolu Efes 80:75 in a Round 12 EuroLeague game. It was the team's eighth win of the season, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turning point in the second quarter

Anadolu Efes opened the game with a 9:3 run and finished the first quarter leading 23:15. At the start of the second period, the Turkish team extended its lead to 25:15, but Dubai Basketball responded with a 9:0 run and went into halftime ahead 42:40.

The hosts opened the second half with a 7:0 run to pull away to 49:40. Efes head coach Pablo Laso called an early timeout. The Turkish club cut the deficit to one point, 54:53, but Dubai Basketball retained a 59:55 lead before the final quarter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kabengele records 18 rebounds

With four minutes remaining, Efes trailed by only four points, but Dubai Basketball later extended its lead to 73:64. With 90 seconds left before the final buzzer, Filip Petrušev made a three-pointer to make it 78:67.

Mfiondu Kabengele recorded a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds, setting a personal record for rebounds. Dzanan Musa scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and made seven assists. For Anadolu Efes, Matthew Strazel was the top scorer with 20 points, while Dario Šarić added 15. After the game, Dubai Basketball's record stands at 8-4, while Efes is 5-7.

Read us on