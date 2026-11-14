Dubai, UAE, has introduced a unified online system for reporting bullying incidents in private educational institutions. All institutions licensed or authorized by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) must register such cases in the system, The National reports.

Unified rules for private education

The new requirements apply to early development centres, schools, higher education institutions, training and vocational institutes. They will apply in both physical and virtual learning environments.

Previously, many schools handled reports of bullying and abuse independently. Now, all such cases must be entered into the centralised system, enabling KHDA to track complaints and oversee their handling.

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Protecting pupils and students

The system covers pupils and students up to and including the age of 21, meaning it applies not only to schoolchildren but also to higher education students. According to Saeed Harib, KHDA’s executive director for policy, research and programmes, the safety, well-being and development of every learner are important for the future of society.

Information about learners involved in bullying incidents will remain in the system if they transfer to another school within the emirate. Previously, such records were often not transferred between educational institutions.

Fatma Mohamed Aljanahi, KHDA’s director for policy and programmes, said institutions must turn the requirements into clear internal policies, assigned responsibilities and daily practices. KHDA plans to provide institutions with practical materials and guidance and monitor compliance with the new rules.

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