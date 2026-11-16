Two new scientific papers have proposed possible mechanisms for the formation of nearly pure elemental sulfur, which NASA's Curiosity rover discovered in the Gediz Vallis channel in Gale Crater on Mars. In 2024, the rover drove over an outwardly unremarkable rock, which split open and revealed pale-yellow crystals. As ScienceAlert reports, this was the first detection of sulfur in its pure elemental form on the Red Planet.

Sulfur-bearing rocks in Gale Crater

A team led by planetary scientist Scott VanBommel of Washington University in St. Louis analyzed Curiosity images and chemical analysis results. The scientists confirmed that rocks containing elemental sulfur are scattered across an area of about 2,100 square meters and are distinguished by high purity.

On Mars, Curiosity weighs approximately as much as an object with a mass of 341 kilograms would weigh on Earth. The fact that the rock split as the rover moved indicates the rock's relative fragility. The researchers consider it most likely that such fragile rocks formed directly in the Gediz Vallis channel area rather than being transported there.

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Two possible mechanisms

In a paper published in the journal Science in June 2026, the authors suggested that gases from ancient volcanic activity could have been the source of the sulfur. After cooling, they could have been stored beneath the Martian surface, including in clathrates — icy structures that trap gas. Erosion that formed Gediz Vallis could have reduced the pressure, released the gases, and their chemical reactions could have formed elemental sulfur without high temperatures directly at the site. The deposit is estimated to be 3.1–2.8 billion years old.

Another group, in a study published in Geophysical Research Letters in July 2026, produced microscopic crystals of elemental sulfur in the laboratory at room temperature. To do this, they mixed dissolved sulfide with chlorate in an acidic aqueous environment. Lower chlorate concentrations promoted the formation of elemental sulfur, while higher concentrations produced sulfates. The authors noted that over a longer period, similar reactions could have formed larger deposits.

Sulfates are already known on Mars, but elemental sulfur has a different origin. It is an element important for life, but the laboratory experiment showed that living organisms are not necessarily required for its formation on Mars.

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