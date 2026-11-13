In Tokyo, two of the three films by Chinese directors presented in the competition program of the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival received awards. The festival’s closing ceremony took place on November 4, The Japan Times reports.

Best Actress Award

Actress Hu Ling received the award for Best Actress for her work in the film “The Night That Connects Us.” She played a middle-aged woman who runs a dormitory and enters into a secret romantic relationship with a university student. The film marked Wang Jianyun’s feature-length directorial debut.

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Special Jury Prize

The Special Jury Prize in the competition section went to “Magic Atlas,” directed by Sun Xun. The work combines animated woodcuts, painting and other visual forms. The film took ten years to create and was produced by Singapore’s Pi Animation Studio.

According to the publication, none of the three competition films by Chinese directors had official approval from the China Film Administration. They were made in cooperation with production partners from countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

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