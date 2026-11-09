In Shanghai, China, two large Chinese-built cruise liners — Adora Magic City and Adora Flora City — docked simultaneously at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal for the first time. This happened on November 8, ECNS reports.

Second liner arrives after delivery

Adora Flora City, the second large cruise liner built in China, was delivered on November 6. The following day, the vessel arrived at the terminal in Shanghai. It is 341 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 141,900.

On November 8, the liner was scheduled to depart Shanghai on its first trial voyage after delivery with nearly 3,000 passengers on board. The vessel was expected to arrive at Nansha International Cruise Port in Guangzhou on November 11.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voyages of the two vessels

Adora Magic City returned to the terminal after completing a voyage, carrying more than 4,600 passengers. After passengers disembarked and the necessary procedures were completed, the liner was scheduled to depart for Jeju Island in South Korea with more than 3,800 passengers.

Shanghai immigration authorities, together with the shipbuilder, ensured the clearance of crews and passengers, vessel inspections and other necessary procedures for both liners.

Read us on