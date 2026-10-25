South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Unification did not exchange official correspondence with other government bodies regarding the planned relocation to the administrative city of Sejong. This is stated in the ministries’ responses obtained by lawmaker Kim Dae-sik of the People Power Party, Korea Herald reports.

Relocation plan by 2031

On October 13, the government announced its intention to carry out a second wave of relocating central government bodies to Sejong by 2031. The plan provides no exceptions for ministries responsible for foreign policy and national security. To implement it, authorities plan to amend the special law on the administrative city and build new government offices.

In response to a request concerning official documents exchanged with the Ministry of the Interior and other bodies, the Foreign Ministry said it had not yet sent or received official correspondence with the relevant ministries. The Ministry of Unification also said it had no records of such correspondence.

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Security and diplomatic work concerns

The Ministry of Defense did not directly answer whether it had exchanged official documents, but said it was holding close consultations with relevant bodies on the details of the relocation. The ministry stated that it seeks to ensure uninterrupted support for the president as commander-in-chief and maintain combat readiness.

The Foreign Ministry said it would hold sufficient consultations with other ministries to ensure that diplomatic work is not disrupted. The Ministry of Unification has not yet considered whether to relocate inter-Korean communication and security facilities to Sejong or leave them in Seoul. Inter-Korean communication channels have not operated since April 7, 2023, although the ministry continues trying to contact North Korea.

Kim Dae-sik said that relocating ministries responsible for foreign affairs and security is directly linked to national security and crisis response. He called on the government to explain what assessments and consultations preceded the decision, as well as what measures have been prepared to prevent gaps in security and emergency response.

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