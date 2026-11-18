Two lawsuits brought on behalf of hundreds of rugby players with brain injuries could be struck out because of repeated failures to meet deadlines for disclosing medical documents. The claimants’ legal team is seeking an extension until January to comply with the requirements, The Guardian reports.

Dispute over documents

The claimants repeatedly missed court-imposed deadlines for providing documents to the defendants. Representatives of World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union said they could not complete the selection of potential test cases because they had still not received the necessary medical materials.

The current hearings were intended to be a stage of preparation for the trial scheduled for October next year. Instead, the parties are disputing whether the lawsuits should be struck out for breaching court orders. The court had already granted the claimants relief from that sanction, but their representatives are seeking another extension.

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Change of law firm

In June, the case was taken over by the firm KP Law. The previous law firm, Rylands Garth, is no longer involved in it. The players’ lead counsel, Paul Downes KC, said that the case was in a chaotic state at the time of the handover and described Rylands Garth’s work as a serious failure.

KP Law provided a further 2,000 documents related to medical examinations and said it had done more work in the past 99 days than in the previous three years. At the same time, the court heard that only 36 of the 385 players in the lawsuit concerning the rugby unions had diagnostic letters. Judge Cotter noted that bringing people into the case without such a document appeared strange.

According to Downes, Rylands Garth did not have a single database showing which documents had already been provided. He also said that the previous firm had not provided KP Law with the available files until an agreement had been reached on its exit from the case. The further fate of the lawsuits depends on the decision of Senior Master Cook and Judge Cotter on extending the deadline.

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