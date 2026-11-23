Levent Alpoge, a mathematician at Anthropic, which is headquartered in San Francisco, United States, said that the Claude artificial intelligence system helped him prove the Riemann hypothesis. Two organizations reported that they independently verified his solution. As The Guardian reports, Alpoge published a note and computer code on his website and said that he had worked on the solution for about six weeks.

Verification of Lean code

Alpoge released code written in the Lean programming language which, he said, made it possible to verify the conclusions. After its publication, the Lean Focused Research Organization and the Mathlib Initiative said they had verified the mathematician's solution.

In a joint statement, the organizations said they were fully confident in the correctness of the proof of the Riemann hypothesis and congratulated Alpoge on the achievement. The mathematician himself said that Claude assisted him in the work and that, toward the end of the solution, AI significantly exceeded his own contribution.

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Millennium Prize Problem

The Riemann hypothesis was proposed in 1859 by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann. It concerns the distribution of prime numbers — integers greater than one that are divisible only by themselves and one. Riemann studied how often prime numbers occur on the number line and developed a formula for estimating their quantity up to a certain number.

The Riemann hypothesis is among the seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. The institute offers a reward of $1 million for solving each of them. The Guardian also notes that some mathematicians are expressing concern about the growing role of private technology companies and AI in solving complex mathematical problems.

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