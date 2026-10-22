In Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, two participants died in separate accidents at danjiri festivals in the cities of Izumisano and Izumiotsu. The tragedies, which occurred earlier this month, have revived discussions about the safety of the 300-year-old tradition, The Japan Times reports.

During the festivals, participants pull heavy wooden platforms weighing about four tons. They have neither brakes nor steering, so movement and sharp maneuvers, including 90-degree turns and head-on collisions, are controlled exclusively by people. An error while moving can cause a collision with buildings or the platform to overturn onto participants.

Risk as part of the tradition

For residents of the working-class Senshu region in southern Osaka Prefecture, danger is inseparable from the festival tradition. Takezugu Ugai, a 42-year-old office worker who has participated in danjiri since childhood, spent 12 years serving as a daikugata on the roof of the platform. Participants in this role move across its roof and use fans to signal the team below during turns and collisions.

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Ugai said participants understand the risks, but consider participation a voluntary choice and do not contemplate canceling the festival. According to him, preparations for local celebrations, which are usually held in September and October, continue throughout the year, while ties among participants are formed as early as their school years.

Safety rules and responsibility

Ten years ago, a participant died in Ugai’s district during a collision between platforms. After that, the Hamahatcho district tightened rules for such collisions, introducing strict limits on the momentum of impact and the positioning of participants. Ugai says there have been no deaths or serious injuries during the festival in the district since then.

According to Kishiwada city’s tourism department, the festival is independently organized by local associations in about 80 neighborhoods across eight districts. The city authorities do not run the festival, but provide administrative support, sanitation services, toilets and heatstroke prevention measures for visitors. There is no separate body coordinating the safety of the entire danjiri festival network, so a significant share of responsibility remains with local associations.

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