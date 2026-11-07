Two members of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) reported vigilante attacks on Sikh gurdwaras in India and called on U.S. authorities to pressure New Delhi to hold those responsible accountable. This was reported by The Hindu.

David Anderson's statement

USCIRF member David Anderson wrote on social media that Sikh gurdwaras in India had been targeted by vigilante attacks over the past several weeks. According to him, there were also attempts to harm religious leaders. He did not provide details of these incidents.

Anderson stated that the United States should link security assistance to the Indian government's response to violence that prevents people from exercising freedom of religion or belief.

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Call to protect places of worship

Another USCIRF member, Joe Grogan, stated that attacks on places of worship in India, including churches, gurdwaras and mosques, undermine the right to freedom of religion or belief enshrined in international law.

He called on the U.S. government to continue demanding that India hold those responsible for such violence accountable and protect places of worship. India calls USCIRF a biased organization lacking credibility. The commission was established by the U.S. government in 1998, and its recommendations are not binding on the U.S. State Department.

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