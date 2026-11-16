Two Knesset members from the Otzma Yehudit party — Limor Son Har-Melech and Hanamel Dorfman — visited a new Jewish settlement on the outskirts of Jericho in the West Bank. They said they support its development and view the establishment of the community as part of a campaign to repeal the Oslo Accords, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Eight houses near Jericho

According to the publication, the new neighborhood was established after the Nahala movement, in coordination with the Binyamin Regional Council, purchased eight houses on the outskirts of Jericho, near the Hasmonean Palaces. During the visit, the lawmakers were accompanied by the movement's head, Tzvi Elimelech Sharbaf, who spoke about plans for the further development of the settlement.

The lawmakers met with residents and expressed support for expanding the community. In a joint statement, they described the new settlement as part of the struggle to repeal the Oslo Accords.

Calls to repeal the agreements

Son Har-Melech said that the return of Jewish settlers to the Jericho area is part of this struggle. She also called for the restoration of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dorfman, in turn, said that, in his view, every occupied house and every family in the new community weaken the impact of the Oslo Accords on local reality. Sharbaf called the settling of the purchased houses the first important step toward what he described as a “historical correction.”

Bill in the Knesset

At the beginning of the work of the 26th Knesset, Limor Son Har-Melech introduced a bill to repeal the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Agreement and the Wye River Memorandum. The proposal also provides for the return of territories transferred under these arrangements.

According to the text of the initiative, all agreements concluded within the Oslo process, as well as subsequent arrangements, must be annulled and cease to be binding on the State of Israel.

Read us on