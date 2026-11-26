Two Italian citizens were killed in Kuwait after Iranian drones heading toward a strategic facility were intercepted. Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Italian news agency ANSA.

The victims worked for Rheinmetall

According to the agency, both victims were technicians at the German defense company Rheinmetall. The report was published on November 26, 2026.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, confirmed that the two Italians died from their injuries. The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Four people were initially reported injured

Earlier, a representative of Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said that four injured people had been taken to hospital. They included two Italian citizens, a Kuwaiti citizen and a Pakistani citizen.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry also wished the other victims a speedy recovery. The source does not specify either the name of the strategic facility or the circumstances in which the people were injured.

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