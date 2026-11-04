In Pyeongtaek, South Korea, two US service members were referred to prosecutors on suspicion of smuggling liquid synthetic cannabinoids through the US military postal system. As Korea Herald reports, one suspect was referred to prosecutors in custody, while the other was referred without detention.

Package discovered during X-ray screening

According to the Pyeongtaek Customs Office, the substances were allegedly brought into South Korea in March. Small containers of liquid were hidden in bottles of protein supplements.

Customs officers discovered the package during X-ray screening. Together with US Army investigators, they detained one of the suspects when he came to collect the shipment at the military post office at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. Investigators later detained the second service member, whom customs identified as the alleged recipient of the package.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspects deny the allegations

Both service members deny the suspicions against them. The Customs Office said a forensic examination of their smartphones found data that investigators believe supports the smuggling theory.

Synthetic cannabinoids are artificially created substances that mimic the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component of cannabis. Customs officers also provided US Army investigators with information about another possible case involving the circulation of synthetic cannabinoids linked to a US military base.

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