At Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, a two-year-old boy climbed onto a baggage conveyor belt after walking away from his parents during check-in for a flight to Larnaca. The child was found unharmed at the baggage sorting station, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Child searched for at airport

The parents arrived at the airport with their son before departure. While they were going through the check-in procedure, the boy walked away from them. At the end of check-in, the parents noticed the child was missing, searched for him on their own, and later contacted the police.

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After the disappearance was reported, a search began at the airport. By that time, the boy had already climbed onto one of the baggage belts. According to the Israel Airports Authority, the conveyor was unattended at that moment.

Police launch inquiry

The child was on the belt for several minutes before he was found by airport employees. The Israel Airports Authority said that the boy traveled only a few meters on the conveyor. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and the parents are to be summoned for questioning after they return from abroad, according to the publication. The Israel Airports Authority is also conducting its own inquiry.

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