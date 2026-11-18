In San Francisco, United States, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he was directly involved in the final selection of Robert Pattinson for the role of James Bond. He spoke about the casting process at Semafor’s “Silicon Valley & The World” conference.

Five candidates in the final

As Der Spiegel reports, Amazon MGM Studios narrowed the list of contenders down to five actors. Each of them recorded three scenes in costume on a set. According to Bezos, on Friday those involved in the selection spent several hours watching and assessing the auditions, and the decision was announced three days later.

Bezos said that before watching the auditions, the team had hesitated because of Pattinson’s popularity: they considered inviting a less well-known actor for the role. At the same time, after viewing the recordings, it became clear, he said, that Pattinson was suited to the role of Agent 007. Bezos described the decision as virtually indisputable.

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The next film about Agent 007

Bezos did not name the other four finalists, saying only that all of them were “great.” According to the publication, the actors considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

The new film will be the first James Bond film made under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios. In 2025, the company received this control from the series’ longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the film, the screenplay is being written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the premiere expected in 2028.

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