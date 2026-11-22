In the United States, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that Democrats will push for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks at the beginning of the new term. He said this in an interview with CBS News, The Hill reports.

Jeffries, who currently leads the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, said there is a need to restore order in Washington. According to him, this concerns Congress, the Supreme Court, and the US administration.

Democrats' plans

The politician noted that House Democrats will push at the very beginning of the new Congress for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks. As the outlet writes, after this month's midterm elections, Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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Last Wednesday, House Democrats nominated Jeffries as their candidate for speaker. He received the votes of 251 members of the Democratic caucus, while another 11 did not support him. If elected, he could become the first Black speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate vote

At the end of September, Senate Democrats blocked the Stop Insider Trading Act, which would have prohibited members of Congress from buying new shares in public companies. Democrats said the bill did not provide sufficient protection against possible corruption.

Fifty-three senators voted to advance the bill, while 47 voted against it. Sixty votes were needed for further consideration, and no Democrat supported the initiative. Among Jeffries' other priorities for next year, The Hill names reversing Republican-approved Medicaid cuts and expanding ObamaCare tax credits.

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