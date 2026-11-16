In Bali, Indonesia, Jay Shah was elected unopposed for a second term as chair of the International Cricket Council. The decision was made at a meeting of the governing body's board on November 16.

Second two-year term

Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the International Cricket Council, that Shah has been re-elected. Shah's second term in office will last two years.

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Cricket at the Olympics

During his new term, Shah will oversee cricket's return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. According to him, participation in the competition provides an exceptional opportunity to introduce cricket to a new audience and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

Previous election

Shah was first elected chair of the International Cricket Council in 2024, when he was 35 years old. He then became the youngest head of the organisation. Before that, Shah served as secretary of India's cricket board. He is the son of India's Interior Minister Amit Shah.

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