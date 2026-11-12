In England, 44-year-old Sir James Anderson has joined Surrey County Cricket Club ahead of the 2027 Rothesay County Championship season. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

The 2027 season

According to the outlet, the move concerns the 2027 Rothesay County Championship season. The article's headline states that Anderson will continue his career in the County Championship with Surrey at the age of 44. He previously played for Lancashire and will now play for Surrey.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Anderson's career

Sky Sports News describes Anderson as a great English cricketer. He represented England and played for Lancashire. In the photo caption, the outlet describes the athlete as a bowler who played for Lancashire and England.

Sky Sports News published the news on November 12, 2026, at 09:08 UK time as breaking news. At the time of publication, the outlet said that further details about Anderson joining Surrey would appear later.

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