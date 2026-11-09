Television producer Jemima Goldsmith said that her former partner Russell Brand physically assaulted her during a violent incident in 2014. According to her, she called the police to have Brand removed from her home, but decided not to press charges or speak publicly about the incident because she feared press attention toward her children, who were teenagers at the time. She wrote about this in a post on X, The Guardian reports.

Goldsmith’s statement

Goldsmith said she had her own experience of “violence, coercive control and abuse” by Brand. She also said that she had not seen or spoken to him since 2014. According to Goldsmith, her experience cannot be compared with the suffering of the women who testified in Brand’s case, but that period had lasting consequences for her.

She said that she helped journalists who published allegations against Brand in the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary project and in The Times and The Sunday Times publications in 2023. Goldsmith also said she was prepared to testify in court about his abuse if the outlet that published the victims’ accounts had been sued.

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Brand’s conviction and the 2014 order

Last Thursday, Brand was found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2004 and 2009. He was also acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. Following the conviction, Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Goldsmith also commented on renewed media attention to the anti-harassment court order that she and Brand obtained against Sylvia Berki in 2014. Berki went to the police with allegations against Brand after she was hired to give him a massage at Goldsmith’s home in June 2014. Goldsmith said she was present throughout and did not see anything inappropriate at the time. According to The Guardian, the court order prohibited Berki from telling anyone about her allegations against Brand.

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