In Taiwan, China is trying to isolate Democratic Progressive Party legislator and Taipei mayoral candidate Pum Shen by pressuring people and companies associated with him. A source familiar with national security matters said this, Taipei Times reports.

Pressure on the candidate’s circle

According to the source, Beijing cannot easily use the Chinese market to exert direct pressure on Shen, so it has focused on Taiwanese artists and companies that attend his campaign events or appear alongside him. The source believes that by threatening the commercial interests of such people and companies, China seeks to discourage others from taking part in the campaign and limit the candidate’s ability to attract resources and support.

Such pressure, in the source’s assessment, may cause people and companies to avoid even ordinary professional contacts with politicians. If potential supporters do not dare to meet with the candidate, accept his invitations or publicly cooperate with him because of their own business interests in China, the campaign loses opportunities to explain its position and attract new supporters.

TV host’s statement

TV host Kevin Tsai faced criticism from Chinese authorities and internet users after attending the opening of Shen’s election campaign office on October 4. On Sunday evening, he posted an apology on a Chinese social network and said he had never supported Taiwan independence.

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Tsai’s manager explained that the host attended the event to get to know Shen better ahead of a possible interview with him. At the same time, the TV host’s business partners in China continued to distance themselves from him.

Shen said that, in his view, the timing of Tsai’s post was determined by external forces. He called the situation a sign of Chinese interference in Taiwanese people’s ability to make decisions independently. Tsai’s statement appeared a day before the planned opening of the election campaign office of his opponent, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who is seeking re-election for the Kuomintang.

Tsai, who had previously said he would attend the event, came to the opening of Chiang’s office. Chiang said he respects the host’s post and political position and does not accept threats against people because of their political views.

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