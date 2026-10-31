The government of Djibouti has postponed regional and municipal elections from February to April 2027 so that they do not coincide with Ramadan. The country’s Council of Ministers approved the relevant decision on October 27, 2026, under the chairmanship of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, The Rio Times reports.

Elections after Ramadan

The Ministry of the Interior presented a draft decree on postponing the vote at the government meeting. The official communiqué of the meeting was published on October 30. The document provides for elections to councils that govern the country’s regions and cities in April 2027. Authorities have not yet specified the exact voting date.

The government explained that the elections scheduled for February would have fallen during Ramadan, which is expected to run approximately from February 8 to March 8, 2027. According to the cabinet, the postponement will allow citizens to observe the fast peacefully during the holy month and officials to better organize the electoral process.

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The mandates of current councils will be extended

The terms of office of current members of regional and municipal councils expire on February 11, 2027. The decree extends their mandate until the elections are held in April, so the councils will operate for approximately two months longer than the previously established term.

President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has led Djibouti since 1999. Regional and municipal councils are the lowest level of elected authority in the country and are important for local services, while national power is concentrated in the president and the government.

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