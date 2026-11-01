In Jigawa State in northern Nigeria, the budget for reforming the traditional Tsangaya school system was increased from ₦1.82 billion in 2025 to ₦3.5 billion in 2026. The funds are to be allocated to capital and recurrent programmes for almajiri children — students of traditional Islamic schools, Premium Times reports.

Combining religious and general education

The reform is coordinated by the newly established Jigawa State Tsangaya Education Board. The law establishing the body was adopted in 2024, granting it legal authority, separate oversight and budgetary autonomy. The learning model combines the study of the Quran and Arabic values with basic English, mathematics and science courses under the federal Accelerated Basic Education Programme.

Vocational skills have also been included in the programme: plastering, carpentry, plumbing, electrical installation, tailoring and calligraphy. The board’s executive secretary, Abubakar Hamisu, said these fields are intended to help students gain practical skills for future self-reliance.

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Schools and living conditions

The state has built three regional mega Tsangaya schools and expanded model centres in the Dutse, Ringim and Kafin-Hausa districts. According to Hamisu, the three model institutions in these districts have vocational training and teacher training centres, mosques, kitchens, access to clean water and solar energy.

The authorities are also carrying out a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of seven model Tsangaya schools established under a 2012 federal pilot project. This is expected to make it possible to accommodate more than 7,500 additional children. In 60 community Tsangaya schools across 30 electoral wards, reading shelters, new classrooms and sanitation infrastructure are planned for more than 6,000 children.

The state is working with the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Education to provide six months of teacher training and enable students to take standardised examinations for recognised secondary education certificates. A census of non-formal education in Jigawa’s 27 districts recorded 10,197 centres with 1,116,289 students. According to the data, 66% of almajiri students depend on community support for daily meals, while 61.1% of sleeping quarters require major repairs.

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