In the United States, House Republicans have elected Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as the new minority leader in the lower chamber of Congress. In a closed vote, he received 106 votes, while his opponent, current Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, received 73, TIME reports.

Change in Republican leadership

Jordan will lead the Republican conference in the House of Representatives in the next session after Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections. He announced his candidacy after House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not seek a leadership position in the new Congress.

Jordan is a supporter of President Donald Trump and a hardline conservative course. He has served in Congress for nearly two decades and currently chairs the House Judiciary Committee. In a letter to colleagues after the election, Jordan said Republicans should go on the offensive to regain the majority and criticized the Democrats' expected course.

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Rivalry with Scalise

Steve Scalise also announced that he would run for the position on the same day Jordan did. He called on Republicans to preserve unity and said the conference must counter the Democrats' agenda, including their potential investigations into the Trump administration.

To elect a minority leader, a candidate needs only a simple majority of votes from members of their own party conference. This differs from the procedure for electing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who needs the support of a majority of lawmakers voting in the full House.

In 2023, Jordan and Scalise already competed for the speaker's post after Kevin McCarthy was removed. Scalise initially won the Republican conference's nomination, but withdrew from the race because he lacked sufficient support for a House vote. Jordan also failed to secure the required number of votes, after which Republicans backed Mike Johnson.

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