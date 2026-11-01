In Kenya, political rivalry is taking shape ahead of the 2027 general elections for the position of governor of Kwale County. Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, representing the ODM party, announced the political force’s intention to strengthen its positions in the region. Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya supports keeping the county under the ruling UDA party.

As Nation Kenya reports, Joho said at a rally in Kwale that ODM needs to grow stronger and prevent other parties from taking over its traditional political positions on the country’s coast.

ODM candidates promise unity

Incumbent Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani, who is serving her first term, may face competition from ODM. The party’s potential contenders, Professor Hamadi Boga and businessman Lungazi Mangale, agreed to cooperate and support one candidate.

In the 2022 elections, Boga came second with 53,972 votes, while Achani won with 59,674 votes. Mangale, who ran at the time under the Pamoja African Alliance, came third and later joined ODM after that party ceased operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kwale’s representative in parliament, Fatuma Masito, urged Boga and Mangale to maintain their alliance until ODM selects its candidate. She also said the party intends to field contenders for all elective positions except the presidency, where it will support President William Ruto.

Msambweni by-election

Mvurya compared the upcoming battle for the governor’s seat to the 2020 by-election in the Msambweni constituency. At the time, Joho, who was the governor of Mombasa, supported ODM candidate Omar Boga, the younger brother of Hamadi Boga. Mvurya, a former ODM member and then governor of Kwale, supported independent candidate Feisal Bader.

Bader won that by-election with 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444. Achani, for her part, said she expects to be re-elected, citing development projects implemented in the county.

During an October visit to the coast, President Ruto did not join the UDA-ODM confrontation in Kwale. Instead, he called on local politicians to set aside their differences and strengthen a broad political agreement.

Read us on