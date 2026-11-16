John Powers III will become the permanent director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Since June, he had been serving as the acting head of the institution, STAT News reports.

Experience at NIAID

Powers is a physician-scientist and has worked at NIAID since 1999. During this time, he has held several positions related to clinical research.

The institute had not had a permanent director since March 2025, when the Trump administration removed Jeanne Marrazzo from her post. Jeffrey Taubenberger was then appointed acting director, but he unexpectedly left the position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Personnel changes

After Marrazzo's removal, several other NIAID leaders were transferred to other institutes or asked to resign.

According to the publication, the institute became the focus of increased attention during the second Trump administration, particularly because of the president's dissatisfaction with former director Anthony Fauci. There were also unconfirmed allegations that research in China funded by the institute may have played a role in the creation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Read us on