Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time in the second free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He was 0.071 seconds ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third, around three tenths of a second behind the leader, Sky Sports reports.

Rain limited first practice

In the first practice session, the drivers did not complete a single timed lap because of heavy rain that continued throughout the session. The precipitation eased before the second practice, allowing teams to complete more running. However, the track remained wet and gradually dried, so the drivers did not use dry-weather tyres.

In wetter conditions, the best times were alternately set by Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris, who won the previous round in Brazil. Norris ultimately finished seventh, behind Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, his teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Penalties and Verstappen’s problems

New Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli finished the second practice session eighth but will receive a five-place grid penalty. The reason was exceeding the limit on the use of internal combustion engines for the second time this season.

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Piastri, Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll have ten-place penalties for exceeding limits on various power unit components. Haas’ Oliver Bearman will start from the back of the grid.

Max Verstappen spent most of the day in the pits and completed only 10 laps in total, finishing the second session 13th. During his runs, he complained about a lack of engine power. The only red flag of the day was caused by a plastic bag that was blown onto the track at the final high-speed corner.

Mercedes and McLaren brought upgrades to Las Vegas, but rain made it virtually impossible to assess their effectiveness. According to the forecast, qualifying and the race are expected to take place in dry weather.

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