England's rugby team thrashed Japan 78-15 in a Nations Championship match. Will Joseph, who returned to Test matches after a four-year break, scored five tries and equalled the England team's record for the number of tries in a single game.

Joseph's five tries

As BBC Sport reports, Joseph made his England debut four years ago, coming on as a substitute in a match against Australia. A strong start to the season for Gloucester brought him back into the national team.

Before Joseph, Douglas Lambert, Rory Underwood, Josh Lewsey and Henry Arundell had scored five tries for England in a single match. In the first 20 minutes, England took a 32-3 lead and finished the first half ahead 49-10.

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Try scorers

In addition to Joseph, Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge, Adam Mearley, Ben Earl, George Martin, Ben Curry, Marcus Smith and Greg Fisilau scored tries for England. George Ford made four conversions and kicked a penalty, while Henry Slade made another conversion.

Warner Dearns and Seung Helu scored tries for Japan. Next Saturday, England will play New Zealand, which had previously lost to Wales.

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