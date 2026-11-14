French judoka Teddy Riner has announced his intention to run in France’s presidential election. To take part in the first round of voting, scheduled for April, the 37-year-old athlete needs to secure the backing of at least 500 elected officials, The Independent reports.

The campaign’s first step

Riner began his campaign with a visit to a hospital in a northern suburb of Paris. After meeting with staff, he said he was still working on his election platform and did not answer journalists’ questions.

The athlete presents himself as a politician outside the traditional divide between the left and the right. In the video in which he announced his candidacy, as well as in an interview with Le Parisien, Riner spoke about fear, anger, social division and people’s uncertainty about the future. However, he has not yet presented specific proposals to address these problems.

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A barrier for candidates

The requirement to have a candidacy backed by 500 elected officials has been in force in France since the 1981 election. It is intended to limit the number of candidates and filter out unserious bids. François Urman, a professor of political science at the University of Angers, noted that it is difficult for people outside the political establishment to overcome such barriers.

Riner has five Olympic gold medals and more than 3.3 million followers on social media. Ipsos research director Mathieu Gallard believes that the athlete embodies renewal, but his lack of political experience could be his weak point. The article also notes that Riner was born on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and grew up in Paris.

Rivals’ reaction

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whom the publication considers at this point to be the favorite to replace President Emmanuel Macron, said she could not assess Riner’s campaign until she learned the content of his platform.

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