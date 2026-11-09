In France, five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner said he will run for president. He told the French newspaper Le Parisien that he would join the race to replace the current head of state, Emmanuel Macron, Politico reports.

The athlete’s position

Riner explained that his decision was driven by a desire to demonstrate that the situation in France can be changed for the better. He noted that he does not consider himself a candidate of either the left- or right-wing political spectrum.

According to the athlete, his participation in the election is linked to a desire to counter the sense of anxiety and hopelessness that, in his view, is growing among people of different ages.

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“France is a great country. It allowed me to become who I am today and gave me the opportunity to dream big. Today, that is exactly what is missing. Ambition has disappeared, hope has disappeared,” Riner told Le Parisien.

Experience and recognition

Riner has no political experience, but he is one of France’s most popular athletes. During the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, he lit the Olympic cauldron. Riner hinted at the possibility of running in the presidential election as early as last year.

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