In France, five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, who has declared his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, publicly distanced himself from President Emmanuel Macron. The athlete called the president’s support a “poisoned chalice,” France 24 reports.

Response to Macron’s remarks

On Monday, Macron said that Riner’s participation in the presidential race could “only benefit the country.” Commenting on these words while visiting a French goods fair, the 37-year-old judoka stressed: “I am not the president’s messenger.”

Riner announced his intention to run on Monday. He then said that he fears a deep division in France. The athlete presents himself as an alternative for voters who do not want to choose between two political extremes — the far right and the radical left.

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Candidate’s positioning

The athlete from the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe has said that he belongs neither to the left nor the right. At the same time, some have accused him of seeking to repeat Macron’s political path.

According to polls, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen could win the first round of the presidential election, while radical-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon could face her in the second round. Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, France 24 notes, has fallen from second to third place in polls in recent months.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Riner expressed support for pension reform and lower social contributions. At the same time, he spoke about inequality of opportunity for young people due to their origin, surname, or skin color.

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