In Kenya, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating an official at the Ministry of Environment who, according to the commission, may have used 10 companies to benefit from tenders worth a total of 385,993,652 Kenyan shillings. The official has worked at the ministry since 2009 and serves in the State Department for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

As Nation Kenya reports, the EACC believes that the official failed to disclose his interests in companies that won tenders at the same ministry. The alleged schemes concern 11 financial years, from 2014/2015 to 2024/2025.

Recommended charges

The EACC recommended that the official be charged with 10 counts of acquiring proceeds of crime, 10 counts of money laundering, conflict of interest, and use of proceeds of crime. The recommendations also concern 10 companies, their directors, owners, and bank account signatories.

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According to the commission, the companies received 385,993,652.65 Kenyan shillings from the ministry. The EACC described these funds as suspected proceeds of crime and said that directors, owners, and bank account signatories may have concealed their origin through money laundering.

Materials returned for further work

On June 30, 2026, the EACC submitted the investigation materials to Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga. He returned the case to the commission to address shortcomings before the materials could potentially be referred to court.

The companies being examined in the case include Concept Three Company Ltd, ELMS Africa, Syndou Company Ltd, Tads Enterprises Ltd, Ping Transline Solutions Ltd, Denk Enterprises Ltd, Jenntech Systems Company Limited, Alibaba Tours and Travel Limited, Big Sky Tyres, and Mijek Digital Systems Limited. The EACC is also determining whether the official may have influenced tender outcomes in favor of companies the commission considers linked to him.

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