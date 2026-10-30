Japanese railway company East Japan Railway has enlisted two goats to tend overgrown grass and weeds near Yotsuya Station in Tokyo. One-year-old male goat Nagi and two-year-old female goat Pokke are kept in a specially equipped enclosure near the busy transport hub and eat the vegetation.

As The Japan Times reports, the initiative is an environmentally friendly way of maintaining the area. East Japan Railway employees sometimes lead the animals on leashes to areas with denser vegetation.

Attention from visitors

Students, workers and other passers-by watch the animals from a bridge near the station. Yifan Zhu, a student at nearby Sophia University, said he passes this area almost every day and that watching the goats gives him a feeling of calm.

Schoolgirl Lilly Sawai, who spotted the goats on her way home from school, began visiting them regularly with her classmates. According to the publication, Nagi and Pokke have become the subjects of numerous social media posts, and their popularity has also inspired the creation of a cryptocurrency coin.

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Work until December

An East Japan Railway representative said that one of the company's employees proposed the idea of using goats to control overgrowth. The railway company did not expect such widespread attention to the project.

The goats will remain near the station until December or until they eat the excess vegetation. Using goats to maintain green areas in Japanese cities is not new: Seibu Railway launched a similar initiative in 2009.

Masato Yaiota, a professor at Gifu University who co-authored a study on the benefits of goat grazing, noted that this approach does not produce the noise associated with mechanical mowing, can support biodiversity and reduce the excessive use of herbicides.

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