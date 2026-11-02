The authorities of Ebonyi and Enugu states in southeastern Nigeria said they are developing integrated livestock ranches to increase livestock production and shift from open grazing to organized livestock keeping. Premium Times reports, citing the News Agency of Nigeria.

Project in Ebonyi

In Ebonyi State, an integrated livestock ranch is being developed in Iziangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area. Victor Nwite, coordinator of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Programme, said the project was launched in 2024 with World Bank support after Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the centralization of livestock development in the state.

According to Nwite, the ranch will cover about 292 hectares at the site of a former veterinary research centre. It will be designed to keep cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and small animal species. The state authorities allocated 150 million naira as co-financing for the project.

Planned facilities include an automated abattoir, an artificial insemination centre, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals, a livestock market, feed processing centres and a small dam.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Centre in Enugu

In Enugu State, the authorities are establishing an integrated livestock development centre in the community of Owo, Nkanu East area. Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation Patrick Ubru said the ranch will cover more than 11,000 hectares and will be able to accommodate up to 15,000 head of cattle.

The project includes an automated meat processing complex, climate-adapted irrigated pastures, veterinary services and a livestock market. Ubru believes the ranch will help reduce longstanding disputes between farmers and herders. Emma Ene, head of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Enugu, also said the facility could protect fields from losses caused by livestock entering farmland.

At the same time, Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Values Reorientation Law Mefor said there are no ranches in the state and none are planned in the near future. According to him, a system operates there under which herders are told that livestock must not be allowed onto farmers' land.

Read us on