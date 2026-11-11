Japan rugby coach Eddie Jones said his team would try to unsettle England in the Nations Championship Test match taking place on November 14 at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England. The former England head coach considers the opponents favourites but suggested they may already be thinking about their next game against New Zealand.

Betting on pressure

According to Sky Sports, Jones told the BBC that the Japanese are big underdogs. He said the team needs to find a way to disrupt England's game, as they may be somewhat distracted by the match against New Zealand next week.

Jones noted that Japan aims to create chaos, knock the English off their game and provoke a reaction from the stands. According to him, considerable media attention and noise around the team can sometimes put pressure on players in England.

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At the same time, the coach highly praised England coach Steve Borthwick, calling him an outstanding and very intelligent specialist.

England after victory over Australia

The England team goes into the match after a 45:22 Nations Championship victory over Australia. Borthwick's team scored seven tries and set its record for points scored in matches against Australia.

Forward Henry Pollock came on after the break in the unfamiliar position of winger and scored two tries. Jones urged against overestimating this performance: he acknowledged Pollock's talent and speed but noted that England had space to attack and did not face significant pressure in the match.

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