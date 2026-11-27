Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor said at a Torino Film Festival press conference that he initially hesitated over whether to accept a role in the horror film Backrooms. As Variety reports, the doubts arose because of director Kane Parsons' age: when Ejiofor was first sent the script, the filmmaker was 19 years old.

According to the actor, he found it unusual that the director was so young and tried to understand whether it was possible. However, after watching the Backrooms web series, Ejiofor changed his mind, calling Parsons' work incredible and brilliant.

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Role in the horror film

In the film, Ejiofor played the owner of a furniture store who finds a mysterious portal to another dimension. Parsons, who started out as a YouTuber, made the film with a budget of $10 million. According to Variety, Backrooms' worldwide box office has already exceeded $400 million.

Audience feedback

Ejiofor believes that the younger generation of directors has an advantage due to the ability to interact directly with internet audiences. According to him, Parsons communicated with millions of viewers and could improve his work by taking their comments into account. The actor also noted that he seeks to work in different genres, and that it is important to him for characters to change and develop regardless of the film's genre.

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