In a small study of the drug baxdrostat, the reduction in blood pressure in patients with primary aldosteronism persisted for up to two years after treatment was stopped. It followed 14 patients whose blood pressure fell significantly during a three-month trial of the drug.

Follow-up results

After the initial trial, participants continued taking daily pills for a further six to 12 months and then stopped treatment. During subsequent checks, their blood pressure remained lower. As The Guardian reports, nearly a quarter of patients stopped taking all hypertension medicines and had normal blood pressure.

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study leader, hypertension specialist Morris Brown of Queen Mary University of London, described the data as very encouraging.

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How the drug works

Baxdrostat belongs to aldosterone synthase inhibitors, drugs that suppress the hormone aldosterone, which raises blood pressure. In about 5–10% of cases of hypertension, the cause is small nodules or benign tumors of the adrenal glands that produce an excess of this hormone. Aldosterone signals the kidneys to retain salt, which contributes to higher blood pressure.

The standard treatment for primary aldosteronism is removal of the affected adrenal gland, but surgery does not always completely eliminate hypertension because other factors may also affect it. Baxdrostat was approved in the United States this year for patients whose blood pressure cannot be controlled with available medicines. In the United Kingdom, the drug is being assessed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

A larger study is needed

Harvard University professor of medicine Mason Freeman, who took part in the work, stressed that it is still too early to say that some patients have been cured. A larger study to verify the results is already underway. Brown suggests that suppressing aldosterone may contribute to the selective destruction of cells that overproduce this hormone, but this mechanism is still being studied in the laboratory.

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