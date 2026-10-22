According to France 24, Ethiopia has taken control of the border town of Zalambessa. This has heightened concerns about a possible expansion of the conflict with Eritrea.

Tensions between the countries

According to France 24, Ethiopia and Eritrea are increasingly moving closer to war. Control over Zalambessa has become one of the factors raising concern about further developments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report also notes fears that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed may send troops into Eritrean territory. These are concerns about a possible deployment of troops, rather than an already announced decision.

Perspective episode

In an episode of the Perspective program published on October 22, 2026, France 24 spoke with Martin Plaut, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London. The episode lasts 10 minutes and 07 seconds.

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