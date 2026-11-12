UAE-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) reduced its adjusted net profit by 9% to $744 million in the first nine months of 2026. The company linked this to lost production and export disruptions following an attack on its facilities in Al Taweelah, which EGA described as Iranian. The National reports.

EGA's revenue in January-September decreased by 16% year-on-year to $5.28 billion. Net profit amounted to $547 million after accounting for the $197 million net impact of the March incident, which led to the emergency shutdown of all EGA facilities in Al Taweelah, in the Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi.

Decline in sales and alternative logistics

Aluminium sales volume fell by 36% to 1.33 million tonnes. EGA explained this by lower availability of metal from Al Taweelah and constraints on outbound logistics from the UAE. The company established alternative export routes through ports outside the Strait of Hormuz to continue supplies to customers.

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In September, EGA concluded an agreement with Gulftainer to expand exports through UAE east coast ports. The arrangement provides for transporting up to 250,000 tonnes of aluminium in the first year and up to 300,000 tonnes in the second. The company also extended an agreement with Guinea's Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee to supply up to 4.9 million tonnes of bauxite annually until 2044.

Production recovery

EGA said it had restarted 766 of the 1,262 reduction cells requiring restart in Al Taweelah, or 61%. The company plans to fully restore operations at its smelter in the first quarter of 2027. EGA estimates the cost of fully restoring production at about $400 million.

Alumina production at EGA's facility totalled 899,000 tonnes over nine months, compared with 1.75 million tonnes a year earlier. After resuming operations in July, the plant reached about 70% of capacity in September. At the same time, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 28% to 30% due to higher aluminium prices and cost control.

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