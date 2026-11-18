Egypt considers the memorandum on maritime delimitation between Libya and Turkey to be legally invalid and not to create any obligations for Cairo. This was stated by Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nader Zaki, The National reports.

According to Zaki, Egypt will not consider this memorandum, as it is not binding on the country. He also noted that the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea should be the basis for any agreements. The official added that Libya and Turkey had taken Egyptian concerns into account during contacts with Cairo.

Possible appeal to international bodies

The National's sources in Cairo said that Egyptian authorities are considering the possibility of international arbitration over the legality of the agreement. According to them, Egypt is preparing materials for a possible appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague or the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg to seek the annulment of the memorandum.

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Egyptian experts are collecting documents and maps to support the position that the agreement violates Egypt's economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sources also claim that Cairo may argue that Turkey's location in the Eastern Mediterranean does not give it grounds to conclude a maritime delimitation agreement with Libya. No final decision on appealing to international bodies has yet been made.

Ratification in eastern Libya

Last month, the parliament of the administration in eastern Libya ratified the memorandum. This administration is led by military commander General Khalifa Haftar; it had previously opposed the agreement for years. The deal was initially concluded in 2019 by Turkey and the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli, which is a rival of the eastern administration.

The agreement is also opposed by Cairo's allies Greece and Cyprus, as well as the UAE, Bahrain and the European Union. They have stated that Libya's approval of the memorandum threatens stability in the Mediterranean. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis contacted each other at least three times after October 20, when the ratification took place, and expressed their rejection of the decision by the Libyan House of Representatives.

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