Egypt has given Israel new assurances regarding development projects on the Sinai Peninsula, including the 500-kilometer El-Arish–Taba railway. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir described the railway primarily as a development project and said there was no reason for concern.

Railway and Sinai development

During a visit to North Sinai, al-Wazir said that the railway, as well as plans to build villages and factories, were intended to encourage Egyptians to settle on the peninsula. According to him, this is important for the country’s national security.

The minister noted that the line is intended to support the peaceful development and settlement of Sinai. The project is part of a broader transport network linking the Suez Canal cities with Sinai and is intended to connect the ports of El-Arish and Taba through railways, highways, and logistics zones.

Response to reports in Israeli media

Israeli media have expressed concern over the possible strategic and military implications of the railway’s construction. Such publications suggested that the infrastructure could facilitate the rapid movement of large quantities of equipment, goods, and personnel across the peninsula.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military expert Major General Ayman Abdel Mohsen told the publication that Sinai’s security depends not only on military measures but also on the development and settlement of the region. According to him, Egypt will continue infrastructure projects on the peninsula regardless of Israel’s objections.

Major General Adel al-Omda, an adviser to the Military Academy for Postgraduate and Strategic Studies, said that Egypt aims to settle between three million and eight million people in Sinai by 2030. He also said that the Sinai development and security plan encompasses security, development, and raising public awareness.

At the end of 2023, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated that more than 600 billion Egyptian pounds, or $11.6 billion, had been spent on Sinai’s development over the previous decade. The funds were directed toward infrastructure, roads, housing, water supply, and tunnels.

Read us on