Egypt has announced a new natural gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea. The initial estimate of gas volumes in the reservoir of the Nasim-1X exploration well at the Taiba concession area was put at approximately 200 billion cubic feet. Euronews reports, citing Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Technical studies continue

During drilling and evaluation of the well, a gas-bearing formation with a net thickness of approximately 15 metres was identified. The ministry said it has distinct geological and petrophysical characteristics.

Technical studies and reservoir evaluation are still ongoing. They are intended to determine the volumes of gas available for production, potential daily production rates and the commercial viability of development. Egyptian authorities have not announced a production start date.

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Connection to infrastructure

Egypt plans to connect the well to existing production facilities via a pipeline about 22 kilometres long, which will be linked to the Abu Madi – El Gamil pipeline. This is expected to enable the use of existing infrastructure and reduce the time needed to begin production.

The operator of the Taiba area is Italy’s Eni, which works in partnership with Australia’s Woodside. Egypt’s Petrobel carried out the drilling on behalf of the partners.

The Ministry of Petroleum linked the result to increased investment and exploration activity, an improved investment climate and progress in settling overdue payments to foreign energy companies. Egypt seeks to increase domestic production after its decline in recent years, which heightened the country’s dependence on gas imports to meet demand from the power and industrial sectors.

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