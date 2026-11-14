Egypt has finally added the Muslim Brotherhood organization to its terrorist list. The final court ruling was published in the official gazette on Monday after several years of temporary listings, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

According to the publication, several leaders of the organization, including its supreme guide Mohamed Badie, remain imprisoned in cases related to violence, terrorism and murder. The following day, the Cairo Criminal Court, in a first-instance ruling, ordered 35 organizations and 36 individuals based in Europe to be placed on terrorist lists for five years.

Trump’s statements

US President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday on Salem News Channel, said that the Muslim Brotherhood poses a risk to the United States and Europe. Answering a question about whether the organization is more dangerous than communists, he called both forces significant threats, but suggested that the Muslim Brotherhood currently poses the greater danger.

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Researchers of extremist movements Mounir Adeeb and Hisham al-Naggar told Asharq Al-Awsat that such statements could strengthen Cairo’s efforts to restrict the organization’s activities domestically and abroad. Adeeb noted that international cooperation on this issue should be based on intelligence data, evidence and legal procedures, rather than solely on political assessments.

International steps

As the publication writes, on November 24, 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing the US State Department and Treasury Department to consider terrorist designations for the organization’s branches in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon. In January, the United States granted the Egyptian and Jordanian branches the status of specially designated global terrorists, while the Lebanese branch received the status of a foreign terrorist organization. In March, according to Asharq Al-Awsat, the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood also received terrorist designations.

Argentina this year also added the Egyptian, Jordanian and Lebanese branches of the organization to its terrorist lists. On October 8, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the development of a common EU strategy regarding networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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